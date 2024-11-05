Prince William Co. student helps dozens of eligible classmates register to vote

A Prince William County high school senior looked for ways she would be able to help other students register to vote for the first time this fall.

A Prince William County high school student (second from left) looked for ways she may be able to help other students register to vote for the first time, too. (Courtesy Penelope Nowell-Shortt) A Prince William County high school student (second from left) looked for ways she may be able to help other students register to vote for the first time, too. (Courtesy Penelope Nowell-Shortt) When Woodbridge High School senior Penelope Nowell-Shortt realized that an October birthday meant she would be old enough to vote in time for Election Day, the Virginia teenager considered whether her classmates would be similarly eager to register.

She’s always been interested in public policy and criminal justice and in between college applications and schoolwork, she considered ways she may be able to help other students register to vote for the first time, too.

So, Nowell-Shortt asked the guidance counselors at the Prince William County school how many of her classmates would be eligible to vote by Election Day. She learned it would be about 100.

Earlier this fall, Nowell-Shortt launched a voter-registration drive during the school’s lunch periods for a whole week. Seventy-two people approached the table to register, she said.

“It’s really nice that we can start a civic engagement,” Nowell-Shortt said. “So not only is it important that we vote (in) this election, but if we encourage young voters to vote this election, then in the future elections to come, they will also be present.”

During that week in September, Nowell-Shortt made sure she did enough research to talk about the process and have meaningful conversations. They weren’t partisan, she said, and other students joined her efforts to empower their peers to register if eligible.

It’s something that few students had even considered as a possibility, she said.

“A lot of students really didn’t even know that they were eligible to vote,” she said.

Nowell-Shortt’s mom is a permanent resident of the U.S. but isn’t eligible to vote. So, she wanted to ensure that her classmates understood the impact of voting.

Nowell-Shortt plans on filling out her first ballot in person on Election Day, and will do so with her older brother, who is also voting in his first election.

“This will increase the political influence of our future to come,” she said. “I think with the younger generation being able to vote, like myself, we’re definitely going to help make an impact in our future.”

