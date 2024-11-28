Man charged with murder in Prince William Co. woman’s shooting death day before Thanksgiving

A Woodbridge, Virginia, man was arrested the day before Thanksgiving and charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman.

According to Prince William County police, officers responded to the 13500 block of Delaney Road shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic dispute.

A caller told police it involved a family member and that shots were heard when they were leaving the home.

When officers got there, they found Anthony White Jr., 20, trying to leave and detained him.

Inside the home, they found Rhemidee Iyeshala Barnes, 20, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

According to police, their investigation found White and Barnes were involved in a fight that escalated. White then got a gun and shot Barnes, police said.

White was arrested after the investigation.

He faces second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and domestic assault and battery charges.

He’s being held without bond.

