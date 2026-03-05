Most Potomac River advisories lifted, but officials say keep avoiding these areas after sewage spill

Most areas of the Potomac River that run along Virginia and Maryland have been deemed safe for recreational activities, but advisories remain in certain spots after a sewage spill.

Most areas of the Potomac River that run along Virginia and Maryland have been deemed safe for recreational activities, but advisories remain in certain spots after hundreds of millions of gallons of raw sewage flowed into the river in January due to the failure of a sewer line.

The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday that recreational water advisories for the river have been lifted in Prince George’s and Charles counties, but the advisory in Montgomery County remains. There is still no advisory necessary in St. Mary’s County as it is “outside the plume area.”

Also Thursday, Virginia’s Department of Health said its recreational water advisory has also been partially lifted. It remains in place for the nearly five-mile stretch of the Potomac from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Fairfax County to the Route 120 Chain Bridge.

The full advisory, which was issued Feb. 13 due to a massive sewage spill Jan. 19, previously covered the river from the American Legion Bridge all the way to the Harry Nice Memorial Bridge in King George County.

Results of water quality samples collected in Virginia on Feb. 17, 25, 26 and 27 indicate bacteria concentrations in the river are at levels acceptable for recreational use, Virginia’s health department said in a news release.

Both Virginia and Maryland’s health departments reiterated Thursday that swimming in the river or any other natural body of water will always pose some level of risk, since the water is not disinfected. Both departments also emphasized there are no impacts to drinking water.

“As we approach spring with more people spending time outdoors, we will continue to evaluate the testing results and provide the public with actionable and timely health guidance based on the latest available data and science,” MDH Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said in a release.

People should avoid contact with water in the advisory areas that remain, avoid areas where the water has a foul odor or dead fish, keep pets away from impacted areas, promptly wash skin after contact with the water and seek medical attention if you experience adverse health affects afterward, the health department recommended.

Officials in Maryland and Virginia said they will continue to monitor water quality levels. D.C. lifted its recreational water advisory Monday.

