Prince William Co. plan to offer panhandlers part-time jobs on hold, at least for now

Citing issues with the communications plan and worries about the impact it would have, Prince William County’s board of supervisors is putting a pilot program that would have offered panhandlers part-time jobs on hold.

The program, first detailed this summer, would offer panhandlers the chance to work up to six hours every week, and pay them $13 an hour to clean up litter on the sides of roadways.

The initiative would be organized through a partnership with the nonprofit Keep Prince William Beautiful.

But at a recent board meeting, supervisors voted to defer action on the plan, which was first considered as part of the county’s overall strategy to crack down on a rise in panhandling.

“I think we’re setting this up to fail,” said Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Weir.

“If we’re not going to establish the criteria for whom will be eligible for this project, and we’re not going to assume the liability for accidents or actions of the people that we would be hiring … it occurs to me that at some point in time you’re doomed to fail, because you’re going to filter out everybody who you would be sending over there, or at least a significant portion of them,” he added.

Deputy County Executive Elijah Johnson said the program presents an opportunity for the county to help people “who want to work and want to be productive.”

“We have to start somewhere in order to give people an opportunity to gain some skills, so that they can get gainfully employed,” Johnson added.

Anyone who gets hired would be trained and given the necessary equipment, he said, adding that the program could address a public safety issue because the county doesn’t want anyone to be hit by a car.

The county estimated the program will cost $550,000. It expects it to cost $210,000 for the nonprofit to implement the program, and the communications plan is estimated to cost $16,000.

But some lawmakers are worried that the communication plan isn’t robust enough, and others, such as Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, said the idea wouldn’t address the safety issues or discourage panhandling.

“This has morphed into something that, quite frankly, I’m baffled over,” Vega said. “I can’t even believe some of the stuff that has been presented to this board for consideration, and while I appreciate the work that has been put, I cannot in good faith support something that is not ready for prime time.”

The board voted unanimously to defer any further action on the pilot program.

