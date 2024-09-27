Prince William Co. police officer charged with assault and sexual battery

A Prince William County, Virginia, police officer is facing serious charges for allegedly abducting and inappropriately touching a woman. He is accused of assaulting the same woman twice between June and September.

James Thomas Clinton, 28, is accused of assaulting the same woman twice between June and September. In June, Clinton allegedly handcuffed the woman at Potomac Mills where she worked while he was on duty, even though she was not under arrest.

“After a brief period, the victim was released from the handcuffs, and the two parties separated,” Prince William County police said in a news release.

This month there was a second incident when the two agreed to meet at Turley Park in Dale City. Clinton is charged with holding the woman against her will, threatening her and touching her inappropriately, including grabbing her around the neck.

According to the news release, he “repeatedly grabbed around her neck before the parties separated and left the area.”

Clinton, who has served six years on the force, is on administrative leave and being held without bond. He faces two counts of abduction, one count of sexual battery and one count of assault and battery.

“This type of behavior is reprehensible and does not represent the values and professionalism of the members of this agency,” Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said in the news release.

