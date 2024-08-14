Search for a Manassas Park woman who disappeared 2 weeks ago continues

A Manassas Park, Virginia, mother has been missing for two weeks. Police are asking for any information that may lead to finding her.

Mamta Kafle Bhatt, 28, was last seen on July 31. She was reported missing on Aug. 5 and a police flyer with her description was released by Manassas Park Police three days later.

In a Facebook post, police wrote “she is thought to be missing on involuntary circumstances, due to the length of time missing.”

A Facebook group named “ Find Mamta Kafle Bhatt” organized by friends said they are passing out flyers across town. They are also planning for search parties to scour surrounding neighborhoods for Kafle Bhatt.

They have opened a GoFundMe to raise money for search operations, including a billboard in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a Facebook post.

Kafle Bhatt is described as 5’0” and 132 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Manassas Park police wrote in a statement that investigators have conducted several follow-ups with neighbors, friends, co-workers and her husband.

According to our partners at InsideNova, friends and co-workers rallied outside the Manassas Park police station Tuesday in an effort to generate more support for the search.

Police Chief Mario Lugo said authorities are “investigating all possible circumstances,” InsideNova reported.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to contact the Manassas Park Police Department at 703-361-1136.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

