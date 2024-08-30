Police search park for evidence in disappearance of Manassas Park mother

Police are searching Signal Hill Park in Northern Virginia for evidence related to a missing Manassas Park mother.

Detectives developed information that led them to Signal Hill Park in their search for Mamta Kafle Bhatt, who was last seen July 31.

“Item(s) that have been collected are being processed to determine if they are connected to this investigation,” the Manassas Park Police Department said in a statement to WTOP.

Kafle Bhatt’s husband, Naresh, has been charged in connection with her disappearance.

In an interview with WTOP, Manassas Park Police Chief Mario Lugo said the search for Kafle Bhatt has presented “a lot of challenges, but we’re definitely trying to find her.”

In recent days, grisly details emerged in court: Prosecutors said dried-up blood was found in the couple’s bedroom and bathroom; Naresh Bhatt had purchased knives and cleaning supplies from a Walmart in neighboring Loudoun County around the time of his wife’s disappearance; he sold his blue Tesla and attempted to sell their house; and he made Google searches related to the death of a spouse.

During a hearing on Thursday, Naresh waived his preliminary hearing, sending the felony charge of concealing a dead body directly to a grand jury. He will return to court on Oct. 7.

This story is developing.

