Man fatally shot following fight at Woodbridge car wash

A man is dead after being shot at a car wash in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon, police say.

Prince William County police said Earl Duwan Miller, 54, was involved in a “verbal altercation” outside of the Sonic Soft Car Wash on Richmond Highway shortly before 4 p.m. when it turned “physical.”

Miller was shot in the “upper body.” Police said that Jermaine Antwoine Lewis, 25, of Springfield, shot the man and Vinisha Lanisa Neville, 29, of Woodbridge, “brandished a firearm.” An exterior wall of the building was also struck by gunfire, police said.

Miller was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

Lewis and Neville fled in their vehicle following the shooting and were apprehended by Virginia State Police on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County “a short time later,” Prince William County police said. They were both arrested

Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting from an occupied vehicle, and is being held without bond. Neville is charged with brandishing of a firearm, according to police.

