Police find suspicious Google searches made by husband in Manassas Park missing woman case

Police are continuing the investigation into Naresh Bhatt, 37, who has been charged with concealing a dead body related to the weekslong disappearance of Mamta Kafle Bhatt.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Law enforcement again assembled at the Manassas Park home of Mamta and Naresh Bhatt Tuesday.

Police are continuing the investigation into Naresh Bhatt, 37, who has been charged with concealing a dead body related to the weekslong disappearance of Mamta Kafle Bhatt, Naresh’s 28-year-old wife and the mother of their 1-year-old daughter.

Law enforcement was seen carrying crates out of the Blooms Crossing neighborhood home Tuesday afternoon. A small crowd had gathered outside the five-bedroom residence during the search. One observer told InsideNoVa police carried out an item that looked like an air mattress. Police left around 3:20 p.m.

Tuesday’s search was the latest activity in what’s been a tumultuous and deflating week for community members hoping to find Mamta Kafle Bhatt alive.

Naresh Bhatt was arrested Thursday following a flurry of police activity at the couple’s Heather Court home Wednesday night into the next day.

In the days ahead, grisly details emerged in court: Prosecutors said dried-up-blood was found in the couple’s bedroom and bathroom; Naresh Bhatt purchased knives and cleaning supplies from a Walmart in neighboring Loudoun County around the time of her disappearance; he sold his blue Tesla and attempted to sell his house; and the husband had entered Google searches related to the death of a spouse.

During Monday’s hearing, prosecutors read the Google searches: “how long does take to get married after spouse dies” and “what happen in the event of dying spouse.”

Judge Lisa M. Baird in Prince William County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court found probable cause Naresh Bhatt is a danger to the community and that he is a flight risk. She denied his request for bond.

During the hearing, Prince William County Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sarah Sami said police were summoned to the Bhatt’s home at 9408 Heather Court in February for “disorderly” conduct.

At the time, police spoke to Mamta Bhatt, who said her husband “would not give her documents and destroyed her phone,” Sami said.

Sami also said during the investigation an unnamed friend of Mamta’s told police Mamta was a victim of domestic abuse and “suffered bruises in the months leading up” to her disappearance. Sami also said the friend described Mamta as “depressed.”

Sami also said Naresh told police during their Aug. 2 wellness check at the home that he and Mamta were in the process of separating. On Aug. 15, Naresh notified Manassas Park police that he was making preparations to send their 1-year-old daughter back to Nepal.

Friends, co-workers and the local Nepalese community have rallied in the aftermath of Mamta Bhatt’s disappearance to find her, bring her killer to justice and take care of the couple’s daughter, who turned 1 last week. Police have said evidence shows Mamta Bhatt is no longer alive. Her remains have not been found.