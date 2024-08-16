New urgency to find a missing Manassas Park mother

A Manassas Park, Virginia, woman has been missing now for two weeks, and there's a stepped-up effort to find her.

A Manassas Park, Virginia, woman has been missing now for two weeks, and there’s a stepped-up effort to find her. Police and dozens of volunteers searched the trails at Blooms Park Thursday night, but there’s still no sign of 28-year-old Mamta Kafle Bhatt — a pediatric nurse.

She has an 11-month-old baby at home. Manassas Park police have elevated her case to critical.

“Between August 5th — 8th, detectives conducted an extensive investigation and found that there was a significant lack of recent contact by Mamta with her family, friends, employer, and on social media postings,” police said in a news release.

“Given this and other circumstances, detectives were able to elevate her missing status to a Involuntary/Critical Missing Person.”

The Embassy of Nepal is also asking for the public’s help, since Kafle Bhatt is a national of that country. Police had also released a timeline of her disappearance. She was seen at the UVA Prince William Medical Center on July 27 and spoke to a friend on July 28.

Kafle Bhatt was last seen by her husband on July 31 and was reported missing on Aug. 5.

Her husband has told police she left home twice earlier this year for a few days at a time but always returned.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 703-361-1136. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers by calling 703-330-0330 or at manassascrimesolvers.org.