A car plowed through her Manassas property. She says the driver offered $50K not to call police.

A Prince William County homeowner is reeling after a car smashed through her fence, all the way through her above-ground pool and into her deck.

It happened at about 2 a.m. Friday in the 7600 block of Rugby Road off Route 28 in Manassas, Virginia.

“He must have come barreling down that hill awful fast,” homeowner Jan Querdibitty said. “The cops said maybe 100 mph.”

At first, Querdibitty thought the remnants of what had been Hurricane Debby that were making their way through the D.C. area at the time was hitting her home.

“I thought it was a tornado because, you know, they kept interrupting regular programming to tell us about tornadoes and stuff,” she said.

But it wasn’t a tornado — it was a 2017 yellow Dodge Charger careening through her yard.

“He went through a stockade fence,” Querdibitty said. “He took out the post, not just the fence.”

And she said there was other damage: “He ran through some material and bushes, and then he went, ripped right through my above-ground pool, which is thousands of gallons of water.”

When she confronted the driver, he made her an unbelievable offer.

“He offered me lots of money and said his dad was a millionaire,” Querdibitty said. “And, ‘Don’t call the cops, I’ll give you $50,000.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m calling the police.'”

The suspect then ran away, leaving the car in her yard.

Prince William County police said in a statement to WTOP that they have identified a suspect but have not yet made an arrest.

