Prince William Co. hospital announces completion of $1M emergency department investment

Woodbridge patients will see a big change to the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center emergency department following a $1 million investment project.

A $1 million investment project in the emergency department of The Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge is complete.

Jeff Joyner, president of Sentara Northern Virginia Media Center in Prince William County, said the upgrades include a pair of dedicated trauma rooms.

“The new trauma rooms are a tremendous resource for the community. They enable our medical staff to work more efficiently in responding to the most serious injuries,” Joyner said in a news release.

Beyond the additional trauma rooms, the redesign included “a new rapid assessment room, a focus care area to treat and release ambulatory patients quickly and expanded supply storage.” It also included a remodeled waiting area.

Joyner said the investment improves security at emergency entrances too, bringing walk-through weapons scanners and 24-hour security to the department.

“So far, feedback has been positive about our new safety measures,” he said, adding that the security system will soon be added to the hospital’s main entrance “to further enhance patient, staff, and visitor safety.”

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center said the improvements will mark a major improvement for the emergency department, which had more than 50,000 patient visits in 2023.

