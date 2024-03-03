Woodbridge fire originating in residential garage displaces 5 residents

A family of five has been displaced from their home in Prince William County, Virginia, after a heavy fire originating in their garage quickly spread, according to the county's fire and rescue services.

A Friday afternoon fire left severe damage to a home in Woodbridge.(Prince William County Fire and Rescue)

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, the Prince William County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a reported house fire in the 2400 block of Port Potomac Avenue in Woodbridge.

The occupants of the home — one adult and four children — were able to safely evacuate, firefighters said.

However, the damage sustained by the home rendered it unsafe to occupy, according to county officials. The fire and rescue service said that the Red Cross is now helping the displaced family.

A video of the fire was posted to Facebook by Prince William Professional Firefighters, who said the “bulk of the fire was knocked down within moments of arrival.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, “originating in the engine compartment of a vehicle parked in the garage.”

