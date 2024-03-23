Prince William Co. police arrest man in missing Woodbridge woman’s death

A man has been arrested after a missing woman was found dead by detectives in a trash collection truck near her residence, the Prince William County Police Department said Saturday.

Family members of 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah Cooks were concerned about her welfare after she had not shown up to pick up her child from daycare, police said.

Officers arrived at Cooks’ residence in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court to investigate on Thursday night. During the investigation, detectives learned that Cooks’ personal belongings were still in her home, but her vehicle was being driven in Newport News City by an acquaintance of hers, 28-year-old Brendon Devon White.

On Friday, detectives stopped and secured a trash collection truck where the victim’s body was found, police said. Additional evidence discovered indicated that White was involved in the victim’s death, according to police.

White was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held pending a court date.

