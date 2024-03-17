Live Radio
17-year-old dies, 2 other people injured in Woodbridge crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 11, 2024, 10:40 AM

A 17-year-old boy is dead and two other people are injured following a crash early Sunday morning in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Easy Street in Woodbridge just before 5 a.m., according to a news release from police.

Officers believe the teenager was traveling southbound along Richmond Highway “at a high rate of speed” when he lost control of the 2016 Toyota Corolla he was driving, according to the news release.

Police said the 17-year-old crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck a 2023 Chrysler Pacifica. Two people — a 42-year-old woman from Manassas and a 46-year-old man from Chantilly — were inside the Pacifica at the time of the crash.

Both the man and woman were injured but are expected to survive, police say.

The department said the teen’s identity will not be shared due to his age, per Virginia law.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

Below is a map with the approximate location of the crash.

