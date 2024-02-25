Woman struck, killed in Woodbridge hit-and-run

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Woodbridge, Virginia, late Saturday night, according to Prince William County police.

Carla Andrea Mejia, 27, of Woodbridge, was walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road near Bobcat Court wearing “all dark clothing,” when she was struck by a vehicle just before 11:45 p.m., police said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

According to police, the car that struck the woman fled the area and did not stop to help her. Police believe that the vehicle is a Hyundai.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.

