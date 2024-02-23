Live Radio
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police respond to Manassas…

Police respond to Manassas barricade after reports of shots fired

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

February 23, 2024, 10:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WJLA's chopper shows heavy police presence in Manassas, Virginia, at the scene of a barricade at a home Friday night.(Credit WJLA Sky Trak 7)

Police are on the scene of a reported barricade situation at a home in Manassas, Virginia, after reports of shots fired at officers.

In a post on X around 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Manassas City police said there is a heavy police presence at a single-family home in the 9200 block of Bayberry Avenue.

A spokesperson from MCPD confirmed to WTOP that the scene “quickly escalated” as multiple shots were fired inside the house. When officers arrived, the suspect began shooting out at police. Police took cover and no injuries have been reported.

“Residents should avoid the area and stay in their homes unless police direct them otherwise. We will provide an update [when available],” the post said.

Below is a map of the area of the barricade situation:

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up