Police respond to Manassas barricade after reports of shots fired

Police are on the scene of a reported barricade situation at a home in Manassas, Virginia, after reports of shots fired at officers.

In a post on X around 7:15 p.m. Friday night, Manassas City police said there is a heavy police presence at a single-family home in the 9200 block of Bayberry Avenue.

A spokesperson from MCPD confirmed to WTOP that the scene “quickly escalated” as multiple shots were fired inside the house. When officers arrived, the suspect began shooting out at police. Police took cover and no injuries have been reported.

“Residents should avoid the area and stay in their homes unless police direct them otherwise. We will provide an update [when available],” the post said.

Below is a map of the area of the barricade situation:

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

