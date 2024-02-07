Ever wanted to design an ‘I Voted’ sticker? Now’s your chance in Prince William County

The Prince William County Office of Elections is holding a contest for residents to design the newest voting stickers distributed on Election Day to those who cast ballots.

Entrants can submit their designs via an online entry form for the contest, which runs Feb. 5 to March 15. The top three submissions will be awarded a monetary prize, with the winning design being adopted by the elections office for use as the official “I Voted” sticker for the 2024 presidential election as well as branding across the agency’s website.

The contest is open to all Prince William County residents, with children and students specifically encouraged to participate. An additional $500 will be awarded to the Prince William County school with the highest number of student entries.

Entries may be submitted by both individuals and groups, and multiple entries are encouraged.

“There is no more important thing as a General Registrar … that I could do than providing a nice sticker for the after-voting process,” Registrar Eric Olsen said in a statement. “Nothing is more prideful for people than putting on that ‘I Voted’ sticker to demonstrate their participating in their civic duty.”

The elections office and the Electoral Board will review all entries for adherence to the contest rules and evaluate those entries based on the uniqueness of the design in relation to Prince William County and its distinct county identity; clarity, strength and effectiveness of design; and overall aesthetics or “eye-catching ability.”

The Electoral Board and elections office staff will select final designs to advance to a vote by Prince William County Election Officers.

The Office of Elections will notify finalists via the email and phone number provided on the contest entry form. The design with the most votes will become the winner. Once confirmed, the elections office will publicly announce the winner. All finalists and the winner will be recognized as part of the July Electoral Board meeting. If a finalist cannot be confirmed by the office, then the entry with the next highest number of votes will become the potential winner.

Prizes for finalists are as follows:

1st Place: $3,000 and adoption of design by Office of Elections for election stickers and branding

2nd Place: $1,000

3rd Place: $500

Those with questions about how to format or submit entries can contact the office’s outreach coordinator at 703-792-6473, or email tsimpson1@pwcgov.org.