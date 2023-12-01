Prince William Co. teen charged with sexual assault of student in high school bathroom

An 18-year-old student at Gar-Field Senior High School, in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with sexually assaulting a younger female student in a school bathroom, according to Prince William County police.

Lamine Mellouk, 18, was charged on Nov. 27 with one count of sexual battery — a misdemeanor — according to the county police daily incident report.

The report said the incident occurred on Oct. 18, when “a female student who is under the age of 18, and another student, identified as the accused, were in a restroom together when the accused sexually assaulted the victim.”

Police say the girl reported the incident to a family member, who contacted police. The police began their investigation that same day.

On Thursday, Gar-Field principal Matthew Mathison sent a note to parents:

I am writing to inform you that the Prince William County Police Department will be releasing information about a sexual assault charge being brought against one of our students. The alleged assault occurred at our school last month and has been under investigation. The incident was reported to the police when we were made aware.

Mathison’s note encouraged parents to talk with their students, and should they “ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event,” to report it to a parent or trusted adult as soon as possible.

A source familiar with the investigation told WTOP that as soon as Prince William County Public Schools was made aware of the allegation the suspected student was removed from the school and restricted to online work. With the student removed from the school population, the decision was made not to notify parents while police investigated the allegation.

While not commenting on the specifics of the incident, a school spokesperson added, “We will continue to work with our student and her family to provide needed supports during this difficult time.”

Mellouk will be arraigned Dec. 8, according to court records.