1 in critical condition following shooting in Prince William Co.

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia, Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to a shooting in the 14300 block of Westminister Lane shortly after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man outside with serious injuries. That person has since been flown out to an area hospital, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The WTOP Traffic Center said there was an increased emergency response following the shooting. Prince William County warned drivers in the area to expect an increased police presence while it responded to the incident.

Below is a map of the approximate shooting location: