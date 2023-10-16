Dale City man taken down by police dog, charged with beating father to death

A police K9 took down a Dale City man who, after allegedly beating his father to death early Monday, advanced on officers and grabbed one's vest.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A police K9 took down a Dale City man who, after allegedly beating his father to death early Monday, advanced on officers and grabbed one’s vest.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Shannon Court at 1:27 a.m. for a report of a 19-year-old man possibly “under the influence of an unknown narcotic,” who was destroying property inside the house, said Prince William County police Lt. Jonathan Perok in a news release.

When officers arrived, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Juan Pina-Ortiz, was “unclothed and actively assaulting” his 51-year-old father, Perok said.

“Officers challenged the accused who initially ignored commands and continued to assault his father before briefly retreating further into the home,” the release said. “At one point, the accused reemerged and exited the residence where he advanced towards officers in an agitated state and grabbed the vest of a K-9 officer.”

The officer deployed his dog and the suspect was subsequently detained by additional officers. He was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries, then released to police custody.

The K-9 handler was not injured.

The father, Juan Pina-Recendiz, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma suffered during the altercation with his son. The investigation further determined he had also assaulted his 52-year-old mother, Perok said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police charged Pina-Ortiz with murder, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and domestic assault and battery. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.