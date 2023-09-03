Prince William Co. man charged in shooting, killing of roommate after argument

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the shooting and killing of his 43-year-old roommate in Dumfries, Virginia.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the shooting and killing of his 43-year-old roommate in Dumfries, Virginia, according to Prince William County police.

Harry Edwards has been charged with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the shooting death of his roommate, Derrick Lanell Jordan, PWCPD tweeted.

In the release, police said they were called to the scene of a shooting on Friday around 1:41 p.m. in the 17200 block of Richmond Highway. After investigation, they said Jordan and Edwards had been involved in a “verbal altercation” that escalated inside of a vehicle.

Edwards then allegedly shot Jordan multiple times, exited the vehicle, then fired the gun again at Jordan, who had been sitting in the driver’s seat, according to police.

When police arrived, they provided first aid to Jordan, who was later transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Edwards fled the area to D.C., where he contacted and turned himself in to D.C. police without incident, according to the Prince William County police.

