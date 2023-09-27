Motorcyclist dies after crashing into back of Virginia Department of Transportation truck on I-95

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two cars — including a Virginia Department of Transportation truck — on northbound Interstate 95 through Prince William County.

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving two cars — including a Virginia Department of Transportation truck — on northbound Interstate 95 through Prince William County Wednesday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., a transportation department Safety Services Patrol vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway at the 155-mile marker with its emergency lights on, according to state police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller.

It was around that time, Geller said, that a sedan ran off the right side of the highway and struck the back of the transportation department truck. No injuries were reported among the driver of transportation department vehicle or the sedan.

However, as police were investigating that crash, a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lost control and, running off the right side of the interstate, drove into the back of the transportation department truck, according to Geller.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and has not been publicly identified. The crash remains under investigation.

