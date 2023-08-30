Va. soccer dad charged with beating son’s coach has a violent past

New details are emerging about Blerand Hoxha, the man charged with violently beating his child’s soccer coach last weekend in Manassas.

New details are emerging about the man charged with violently beating his child’s soccer coach last weekend in Manassas, Virginia.

Blerand Hoxha, 46, of Manassas, has served time in prison for a shooting that took place a decade ago.

Hoxha was at his son’s soccer game at George Hellwig Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 26 around 1:45 p.m., when Prince William County police said he attacked his son’s 46-year-old coach.

“I saw one of the players kind of off with his dad, and he looked upset, and I said, ‘Are you ready to go back in?’ The dad said, ‘No, he’s not OK. Can I talk to you?’ and I said, ‘Sure,'” Coach Vince Villanueva told NBC4.

“As I was turning to talk to the father, the next thing I know, I was on the ground, and then I heard like a ‘ding’ noise, and I realized I was getting hit in the head with a water bottle.”

Hoxha has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

Saturday’s alleged attack is not Hoxha’s first brush with the law.

In 2012, he shot and wounded a 22-year-old Manassas man and a 46-year-old Manassas Park man, as WTOP previously reported. The victims were sitting in their car at Sheetz gas station in Manassas.

Hoxha later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended.

Court records also show, while Hoxha was in prison, he was convicted of unlawfully wounding another inmate in 2016.

It’s not clear when he was released from prison.

Hoxha is now in jail until his preliminary court hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 6.

A map of the area where Saturday’s soccer game was played is below.

