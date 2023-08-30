Live Radio
Prince William Co. police cruiser overturns after crash with DUI suspect

August 30, 2023, 2:06 PM

A Prince William County police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a collision Sunday with another driver, who is suspected of driving under the influence. (Courtesy Prince William County Police Department)

A Prince William County Police Department officer is recovering from minor injuries after a collision Sunday with another driver, who is suspected of driving under the influence.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the officer was driving a marked police SUV down the Prince William Parkway at the time of the crash, just before 1:30 a.m. At the intersection with Wellington Road, the officer continued through a green light when another driver in a pickup truck ran a red light and entered the intersection.

The other driver crossed in front of the cruiser, and the officer — who police said was driving at speed for the Parkway — crashed the front of the cruiser into the back of the pickup truck.

The impact and post-crash maneuvering caused the police SUV to overturn.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The pickup truck driver was arrested for DUI following the collision.

