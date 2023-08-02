2 Prince William Co. men charged in shooting of teen near public pool

Two Prince William County, Virginia, men have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at a community pool on Saturday.

Jordan Delaney Sickles, 21, of Haymarket, and Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett, 18, of Gainesville, were arrested on Monday, according to a news release from police.

Sickles is charged with murder and firearms charges, and Barnett is charged with accessory to the crime after the fact.

The two were in the area of the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive on Saturday for an alleged firearms transaction when they shot and robbed the teen of his money, police said. They then fled the scene.

The Woodbridge teenager who was fatally shot had planned to meet Sickles and Barnett near the Winding Creek community pool, police said.

After he was shot, police said his money was stolen.

The teen was found in his vehicle and transported to a hospital where he later died. Due to Virginia law, police said the identity of the teen who was shot will not be disclosed.

Sickles and Barnett are being held without bond and their court dates are pending.

