17-year-old fatally shot near community pool in Woodbridge

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, have started an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male victim over the weekend.

In a news release, Prince William County police said officers responded at 1:42 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive in Woodbridge. Police officials told WTOP the incident appeared to start near a community pool in that area.

On the scene, officers found the 17-year-old male sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the news release.

Police said the initial investigation found that the victim had been planning to meet others near the pool when shots rang out, hitting the teen.

Currently, police have not any identified potential suspects, or their relationship to the victim.

Due to Virginia law, the identity of the teen who was shot has not been disclosed.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or to submit a tip online by visiting pwcva.gov/policetip.

Approximate location of Saturday’s shooting in Woodbridge:

