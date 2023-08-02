Police searching for suspect identified in Woodbridge stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect, identified as Khadija Ayesha Campbell.

A man and a woman were stabbed early Friday morning, according to police in Prince William County, Virginia.

Police are searching for a suspect, identified as 35-year-old Khadija Ayesha Campbell. She is described as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 170 pounds with short, curly black hair and brown eyes.

Campbell is wanted for two charges of malicious wounding.

The stabbing happened east of Interstate 95 in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn, near Summerland Drive in Woodbridge around 4 a.m., Prince William County police said.

According to police, Campbell was having a verbal argument with a 35-year-old woman, described as her “acquaintance,” that escalated. When a 59-year-old man tried to intervene, Campbell stabbed both the woman and the man in the upper body before fleeing the apartment.

Officers provided first aid to both victims on the scene, then they were flown to area hospitals where they are expected to survive.

