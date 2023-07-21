Embracing your inner artist: How Manassas Splatter Paint Room is promising family fun in a creative new way

The Splatter Paint Room in Manassas is a budding hub of local creativity — even for those who say they aren't artists.

It’s been around for less than a year, but the Splatter Paint Room in Manassas, Virginia, is already a budding hub of local creativity — even for those who say they aren’t artists.

The Splatter Paint Room and its founder, Andrew Cummins, promise family-friendly joy for all and a chance to express yourself like never before. The room is part of the AC Fun Factory in Manassas Mall, which also offers pottery classes, Nerf battles and scavenger hunt experiences.

Soon, Cummins said they’ll be adding an artists market for independent, local vendors and ninja star throwing.

He added that everyone “from ages 2 to 102” can don a white space paint suit (which doesn’t stay clean for long) and go to town on their canvas with brushes, hands or whatever is most accessible.

However, it can get messy.

Participants don paint suits and then go to town on their canvases. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax The Manassas Splatter Paint Room is part of the AC Fun Factory in Manassas Mall. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax Participants don paint suits and then go to town on their canvases. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax) WTOP/Matt Kaufax Participants don paint suits and then go to town on their canvases. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax stopped by the Splatter Paint Room recently to create his own canvas. He learned that everyone does have a creative bone in their body after all, and that a surprise paint attack can come out of the blue.

Check out the Manassas Splatter Paint Room’s website if you’re looking for something fun to do that’s a little off the beaten path sometime soon.

Sessions are booked by appointment only, highlighting the importance of making sure you come with friends.

