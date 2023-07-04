4 teens arrested, 2 wanted in Prince William Co. high school restroom robbery

Police are still looking for an unnamed 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge and 18-year-old Jerome Okine Amartey of Woodbridge.

Four teenagers were arrested and two others are wanted in a robbery inside a Woodbridge, Virginia, high school restroom that occurred over three weeks ago, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was confronted and robbed in a restroom at Freedom High School in Woodbridge on June 14. The boy was struck and received minor injuries in what police called a strong-arm robbery.

On that same day, a school resource officer quickly detained three of the suspects: two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy.

The following day, charges were obtained for the three more suspects. Last week, one of those three — a 17-year-old — was taken into custody, but the search goes on for the other two.

Police are still looking for an unnamed 17-year-old boy from Woodbridge and 18-year-old Jerome Okine Amartey of Woodbridge.

All suspects are charged with robbery.

