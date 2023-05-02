Live Radio
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 2 dead, 2 hospitalized…

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Woodbridge home

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 26, 2023, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two men are dead and another two are in the hospital after a shooting at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to Prince William County police.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue. Police said when they showed up to the area, they found four men who had been shot, some inside a home and some outside nearby. The shooting was isolated to the area and the suspect is believed to have fled the neighborhood, according to police.

Maj. Kevin Hughart with the Prince William County Police Department said the shooting happened in a “quiet” part of the county in a “nice, residential neighborhood.” He said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, and they’re looking for one suspect.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up