2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting at Woodbridge home

Two men are dead and another two are in the hospital after a shooting at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to Prince William County police.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. at a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue. Police said when they showed up to the area, they found four men who had been shot, some inside a home and some outside nearby. The shooting was isolated to the area and the suspect is believed to have fled the neighborhood, according to police.

Maj. Kevin Hughart with the Prince William County Police Department said the shooting happened in a “quiet” part of the county in a “nice, residential neighborhood.” He said investigators do not believe the shooting was random, and they’re looking for one suspect.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

