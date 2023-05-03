‘This is the best fire department:’ New Prince William County chief sworn in

“Your coming to this role is a testament to your hard work, dedication and commitment to the safety and wellbeing of our community,” Wheeler said. “Your passion for your work, your attention to detail and your ability to inspire others are sure to make a significant impact on our community. I have no doubt that you are more than capable of meeting these demands and that you will do so with enthusiasm and professionalism.”

LaBelle most recently served as a deputy chief of the Henrico County Division of Fire with expertise in community risk reduction. He also served five years as the division chief of Albemarle County Fire and Rescue and led the New York Association of Fire Chiefs as its CEO.

Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter told LaBelle he is joining one of the best and most respected fire systems in the country. Shorter added he was certain LaBelle’s experience would serve the county well.

“Strong leadership in the fire service is critical to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the community and the firefighting team,” Shorter said. “We are confident, chief, that you will be such a leader and will continue to move the fire and rescue system forward. I look forward to serving with you as you serve our community and the men and women of our fire service.”

LaBelle, who has more than 30 years of experience working in emergency service organizations, thanked Wheeler, Shorter and the county at large for believing in him.

“I’ve been following Prince William County Fire and Rescue System … since the 1990s. I hate to disagree with Mr. Shorter, but I don’t believe this is one of the best fire departments. This is the best fire department,” LaBelle said. “My job is to help the system, each of the volunteer departments and the Department of Fire and Rescue.”