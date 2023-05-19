Prince William Co. teenager served murder charge while in court for other case

A now-18-year-old man has been charged with murder in a deadly November shooting that happened in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police in Prince William County.

The Dumfries teenager was 17 years old at the time of the Nov. 12 shooting. Prince William County police said it happened in the area of Morgan Court and Old Triangle Road just after 5:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Demetrious Graham, 44, of Woodbridge, shot dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The teenager sought Graham out after a dispute that happened at a nearby residence involving a family member, according to police.

After surveillance footage was released in an attempt to find the teenage suspect, police said they were able to identify and charge him while he was in court for an unrelated matter on Thursday.

The 18-year-old is charged as a juvenile with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police did not identify the teen, who is being held without bond.