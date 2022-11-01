1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early Saturday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia.

Police said they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area. They arrived and found a vehicle near Morgan Court with apparent gun damage.

The victim was discovered dead inside the damaged vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Below is the approximate location of where police said the shooting happened.