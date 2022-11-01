ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 12, 2022, 2:30 PM

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning.

Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia.


Police said they received multiple reports of gunfire in the area. They arrived and found a vehicle near Morgan Court with apparent gun damage.

The victim was discovered dead inside the damaged vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at pwcva.gov/policetip.

Below is the approximate location of where police said the shooting happened.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

