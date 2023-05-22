Manassas man charged in connection with murder of landlord

Prince William County police said 61-year-old Roger Allen Foote Jr. has been charged with murder and a use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 63-year-old Joyce Francine Gould.

A Virginia man has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of his landlord in Manassas.

Roger Allen Foote Jr., 61, has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 63-year-old Joyce Francine Gould.

Prince William County police said officers responded to a shooting Sunday on the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road just after 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Gould, who was shot and pronounced dead. Police said their investigation showed she and Foote Jr. were involved in an altercation. It was during the argument that Gould was shot and killed, police said.

“The incident was isolated to the inside of the residence and there was no threat to the community,” Prince William County police said in a news release.

Prince William County police said they obtained warrants for Foote Jr. and arrested him without incident at around 6:30 a.m. Monday with the help of Fairfax County police.

Below is a map of the approximate shooting location:

