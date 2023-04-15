Toddler revived with Narcan after overdose in Manassas Park

A two-year-old boy in Manassas Park, Virginia, was revived with Narcan by first responders Friday, according to authorities.

A two-year-old boy in Manassas Park, Virginia, was revived with Narcan by first responders Friday, according to authorities.

Manassas Park police said that officers found the toddler unresponsive inside a home in the 9400 block of Blackhawk Court around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

First responders began life saving measure, eventually administering Narcan to revive the child.

He was transported to Prince William Hospital and was ultimately sent to Inova Fairfax for advanced medical care.

Two women in the home, 33-year-old Ashley Polzer and 26-year-old Savannah Jones, were taken into custody.

Polzer was arrested for providing false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had outstanding warrants in Warren, Fairfax and Prince William counties.

Jones was also arrested for providing false identification to law enforcement as well as an outstanding warrant in Prince William County for grand and petty larceny.

Police also obtained a search warrant for the home for further investigation, opening the possibility for additional charges against the women.

Below is the area where the incident took place: