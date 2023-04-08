EASTER & PASSOVER: Holy Week around the world | Where the White House gets its eggs for Easter Egg Roll | Easter spending expected be record breaking | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Live Radio
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Stafford man charged in…

Stafford man charged in intentional crash that killed woman, 5-year-old girl

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

April 8, 2023, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Stafford, Virginia, man was arrested and charged for his role in an intentional double vehicle crash Wednesday that left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Prince William County police said that 33-year-old Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi intentionally drove a 2007 Chrysler 300 into oncoming traffic near Fortuna Center Plaza on Dumfries Road, striking a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban.

In the vehicle with Aljazairi was Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, of Woodbridge, as well as a 5-year-old girl. None of the three occupants of the Chrysler vehicle were properly restrained, and both Fontain and the child died from their injuries after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

Both Aljazairi and the unidentified 46-year-old woman driving the Suburban were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

A police investigation found that a verbal altercation between Aljazairi and Fontain escalated into the suspect intentionally driving into oncoming traffic.

Aljazairi has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding, police said. He is currently being held without bond and the crash investigation is ongoing.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up