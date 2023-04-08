Stafford man charged in intentional crash that killed woman, 5-year-old girl

A Stafford, Virginia, man was arrested and charged for his role in an intentional double vehicle crash Wednesday that left two people dead and one seriously injured.

Prince William County police said that 33-year-old Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi intentionally drove a 2007 Chrysler 300 into oncoming traffic near Fortuna Center Plaza on Dumfries Road, striking a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban.

In the vehicle with Aljazairi was Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, of Woodbridge, as well as a 5-year-old girl. None of the three occupants of the Chrysler vehicle were properly restrained, and both Fontain and the child died from their injuries after being transported to an area hospital, police said.

Both Aljazairi and the unidentified 46-year-old woman driving the Suburban were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

A police investigation found that a verbal altercation between Aljazairi and Fontain escalated into the suspect intentionally driving into oncoming traffic.

Aljazairi has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding, police said. He is currently being held without bond and the crash investigation is ongoing.