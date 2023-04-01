1 dead another injured after police chase, all I-95 southbound lanes blocked in Prince William Co.

All Interstate 95 southbound lanes are blocked near Exit 148 to Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia, after a police vehicle chase that ended with gunfire south of Dale City.

A police vehicle chase ended with fatal gunfire south of Dumfries, Vriginia, and all Interstate 95 southbound lanes are blocked near Exit 148 to Quantico in Prince William County.

Virginia state police said a woman died and a man suffered life-threatening injuries after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police involved shooting.

State police said in a statement they noticed an SUV traveling with the “wrong license plates displayed on it” in Fairfax County near Exit 167 to Backlick Road. A Virginia state trooper tried to make a traffic stop, which is when the SUV, with a man driving and a woman in the passenger side, sped away southbound.

Police said the driver first crashed the SUV near mile marker 152, when it struck a guardrail, though the driver was able to continue on down I-95.

Then, close to Exit 148 in Prince William County, the SUV drove off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods. Troopers said in the statement that when police approached the SUV, the driver began shooting at them.

Police returned fire, according to the statement. Both the driver and passenger were initially reported by police as injured. Police later said that the woman died at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injures.

It is unclear whether the man and the woman were hit by police gunfire, their own gunshots or suffered injuries during the crash.

Virginia state police said personnel involved in the shooting are being placed on administrative leave. Although the shooting happened in Prince William County, Fairfax County police said on social media that one of their officers were involved the shooting.

No police were injured in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office.

In coordination with VDOT we will begin our reversal to northbound at 12am for only the portion of Lanes north of near Rte. 234. South of there, we will remain open southbound to help alleviate traffic flow. Anyone being directed onto the Lanes by first responders won’t be tolled https://t.co/n4gAfOKwE2 — VA Express Lanes (@VAExpressLanes) April 6, 2023

Below is where police said the incident happened.

This is a developing story.

