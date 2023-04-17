Woodbridge man accused of unlawful video recording in bathroom of golf club

The former general manager of Potomac Shores Golf Club in Dumfries, Virginia, has been arrested after police said they recovered his cellphone actively recording in a women's restroom at the riverside club.

The former general manager of Potomac Shores Golf Club in Dumfries, Virginia, has been arrested after police said they recovered his cellphone actively recording in a women’s restroom at the riverside club.

Craig Luckey, 55 is charged with five counts of recording nonconsenting persons in a state of undress. Luckey was arrested Thursday, a day after police said a club employee spotted the phone in a women’s bathroom stall and called police.

Police said Luckey’s phone could have intermittently been put inside the women’s bathroom to record over the last several months.

Police searched Luckey’s home at 3319 Broker Lane in Woodbridge on Monday. They said the investigation is continuing, and they want to speak to anyone who has additional information about the matter.

Luckey was arraigned last week and is free on personal recognizance. He’s next scheduled to appear in Prince William County District Court on July 20.

A person who answered the phone at Potomac Shores said that Luckey is no longer employed by the golf club.