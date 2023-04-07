2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
7 residents displaced by townhouse fire in Woodbridge

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 29, 2023, 8:18 PM

Firefighters put out a townhouse fire in the 3200 block of Birchdale Square in Woodbridge, Virginia. (Courtesy of Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue)

Two townhouses in Woodbridge, Virginia, were damaged before firefighters put out a destructive fire early Saturday morning, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighting crews responded to multiple calls reporting a townhouse on fire in the 3200 block of Birchdale Square at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The Fire Marshal said in a statement to WTOP that the fire was spreading from one townhouse to an adjoining home when crews arrived. The office determined that the fire started in an electrical outlet in an upstairs bedroom.

Both homes were damaged, with the structure that first caught fire sustaining extensive damage and the second home being moderately damaged, according to officials. Both houses were designated “unsafe to occupy” by the building official.

Officials say no one was physically harmed in the blaze. The Red Cross is currently assisting the five adults and two children displaced by the fire.

