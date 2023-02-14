Manassas man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of mother

A Manassas, Virginia, man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of his mother Monday morning.

Prince William County police have charged 24-year-old Darrion Hunter Wilds with murder and stabbing in commission of a felony in connection to the death of his mother, 48-year-old Jennifer Nicole Marshall.

According to authorities, the two were involved in a domestic dispute that took place at an apartment in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop in Manassas. A bystander reported seeing an injured woman outside the complex.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Marshall suffering from a stab wound to the neck. Officers rendered first aid until emergency service personnel could assess her condition. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

During the initial investigation, a witness reported seeing Wilds walking along train tracks near Bristow Road. Officers followed the man and eventually brought him into custody and arrested him.

Wilds is currently being held without bond and a court date is pending.

