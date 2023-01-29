Woman dies after opening door, falling from moving Jeep in Dumfries

A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling onto the road in Dumfries.

A 30-year-old Woodbridge woman died early Saturday after opening the door of the moving Jeep she was riding in and falling to the road in Dumfries.

Police arrived at the area of Williamstown Drive and U.S. 1 at 1:43 a.m., where they found the victim, Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, unconscious, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.

First aid was administered until fire and rescue and took her to the hospital, where she died later in the morning.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, Gustavo A. Barahona Benitez, 38, of Dumfries, was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive.

“As the vehicle slowed, the passenger opened their door and exited from the vehicle onto the roadway while the vehicle was still in motion,” Perok said.

Barahona Benitez was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence and no operator’s license, Perok said.

Police believe the victim was also under the influence of alcohol at the time, Perok said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact police.