Weir wins GOP nomination for vacant seat on Prince William Board of County Supervisors

Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has won the Republican nomination for the vacant Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Weir prevailed in the three-way contest at a mass meeting on Monday night. He defeated former Gainesville District School Board member Alyson Satterwhite and civil engineer Ray Mizener.

Weir will face Democrat Kerensa Sumers in the Feb. 21 special election.

The Gainesville District seat was vacated Dec. 16 after Supervisor Pete Candland announced his resignation following a recommendation from Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth that he not participate in votes on the county’s Comprehensive Plan or any data center projects in the county until the controversial PW Digital Gateway receives a vote.

Candland, who had been on the board since 2011, signed onto the Digital Gateway in November 2021.

Whoever wins the special election will have to run in the 2023 general election, when all eight seats of the Board of County Supervisors are up for grabs.