Prince William Co. teens facing charges in a shooting connected to string of stolen vehicles

A shooting in Prince William County, Virginia, has led police to a group of teens who are now also believed to be behind a string of stolen vehicles.

They have connected the three teens, two of them 14-year-old boys, to at least 20 stolen or attempted stolen vehicles across the county between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

Police made the connection after the two 14-year-olds were arrested on Jan. 15 for their involvement in a shooting that happened at a residence in the 3600 block of Masthead Trail in Triangle near Quantico.

The young boys are accused of firing multiple shots at a residence before getting away in a stolen vehicle, which was later found.

The teens are expected to face several charges, including grand larceny.