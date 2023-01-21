Increased safety measures coming to Prince William Co. area amid uptick in crime

Additional police officers, lights and cameras are being added to an area in Prince William County, Virginia, that officials say has seen a recent uptick in crime.

Additional police officers, lights and cameras will be added to an area of Prince William County, Virginia, that has experienced a recent uptick in crime, according to officials.

There were three homicides — one in 2023, and two in 2022 — in the area surrounding the Prince William Parkway and Richmond Highway, a police spokesman said.

Prince William County police First Sgt. Jonathan Perok said there was also a stabbing in the area recently, prompting county officials to take further steps to deter crime.

“Enhanced, directed patrols in the area have already been occurring and will continue for the foreseeable future,” Perok said in an email. Police are also taking steps that Perok called investigative in nature and, therefore, classified to the public.

In a news release, Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin said the county is working to install cameras in the areas with recent crimes reported and that “No Trespassing” signs have been placed behind a nearby 7-Eleven store.

Prince William County Public Schools, which Franklin said owns the land behind the 7-Eleven, has agreed to add lights behind the building and trim tree lines for better visibility from Prince William Parkway.

“It is important to address criminal activity at its roots and these actions will help move us towards that goal,” Franklin said in a statement.