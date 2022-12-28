Loved ones of missing Prince William Co. man plead for answers in his disappearance

A Prince William County, Virginia, man went missing on Dec. 21 under suspicious circumstances, according to police. His family is now pleading for answers.

Jose Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge, left his home on Lynn Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and his family has not seen or heard from him since. Police said they found his vehicle two days later in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Road, also located in Woodbridge.

Guerrero’s mother, Andrea Salgado told our news partners at NBC Washington that his 10-month-old daughter had to spend her first Christmas without her father.

“There was no Christmas for us. We were waiting for my son. His daughter spent her first Christmas without her dad. It’s not fair. Somebody needs to speak up,” she said through tears.

Salgado said no one in the family is sleeping or eating.

“We’re up late, we’re up early,” she said.

Guerrero’s girlfriend and mother of his child, Sheila Perez, called the situation “serious.”

“We know that he is in danger based off what they found in that vehicle Friday night, which was blood in the back seat,” Perez said.

Guerrero’s family said they have been investigating and tracked his phone to a park shortly after he disappeared.

“We found a trail of blood drops starting from the parking lot leading to the woods,” Perez said.

The family described him as loving, kind, and generous.

“He’s a sweet man. He’s like the quiet one, the shy one, the respectful one,” she said.

Police have not released many details about the investigation.

*Missing #ENDANGERED ADULT: #Woodbridge | Jose Guerrero, age 20, Hispanic male, 5’ 8”, 109lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen leaving his residence on Lynn St. in Woodbridge at approx. 8:00pm on December 21. Call police if you have seen this #MissingPerson. More info: pic.twitter.com/0fkohjsdxL — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) December 24, 2022

In a tweet, Prince William County police refer to Guerrero as a missing endangered adult and ask anyone with information to contact them. They describe him as a Hispanic male, 5’8″ and 109 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue sweater, bluejeans, and black shoes.

Police are asking the public for help and to come forward with any information regarding his disappearance.