ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears…

Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears attends Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery

Cameron Delean

November 12, 2022, 7:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Rain didn’t stop the Potomac Regional Veterans Council from hosting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery, where they recognized and honored the sacrifices made by those who have served.

Opening remarks were given by Michael L. Brooks, Commanding Officer of the Quantico Marine Corps Base, and a service medley was played by the Quantico Marine Corps band.

Richard L. Anderson, chairman of the Potomac Region Veterans Council, introduced keynote speaker Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

The avenue of honor recognition was given by Richard E. Garlick, vice chairman of the Potomac Region Veterans Council.

The wreath was presented by Earle-Sears, Brooks, and Cemetery Director James P. Sanders followed by a benediction given by Chaplain Michael B. Chaney.

DSC_4458.JPG

The ceremony was dedicated to 1st Sgt. Herbert Newman, PRVC Chairman Emeritus and Charles R. Belles and PRVC Trustee Emeritus.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up