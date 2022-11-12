Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears attends Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery

Rain didn’t stop the Potomac Regional Veterans Council from hosting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery, where they recognized and honored the sacrifices made by those who have served.

Opening remarks were given by Michael L. Brooks, Commanding Officer of the Quantico Marine Corps Base, and a service medley was played by the Quantico Marine Corps band.

Richard L. Anderson, chairman of the Potomac Region Veterans Council, introduced keynote speaker Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

The avenue of honor recognition was given by Richard E. Garlick, vice chairman of the Potomac Region Veterans Council.

The wreath was presented by Earle-Sears, Brooks, and Cemetery Director James P. Sanders followed by a benediction given by Chaplain Michael B. Chaney.

The ceremony was dedicated to 1st Sgt. Herbert Newman, PRVC Chairman Emeritus and Charles R. Belles and PRVC Trustee Emeritus.