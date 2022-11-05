ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Moore vs. Cox | Trone vs. Parrott
$5K reward offered as police search for suspect in shooting death of Woodbridge teen

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

November 3, 2022, 3:43 PM

Authorities in Prince William County, Virginia, have identified the teenager who died after a shooting in Woodbridge on Oct. 27.

Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar, 18, of Woodbridge, died after he was shot in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, the Prince William County Police Department said in a news release.

Up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved, police said.

Detectives believe Escobar and others were in a wooded area behind a local business when Escobar was struck by gunfire. Officers rendered aid to Escobar in a nearby parking lot before he was taken to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

The incident does not appear to have been random, the department said Thursday, adding that efforts are ongoing to identify a suspect in Escobar’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County police by calling 703-792-7200.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

