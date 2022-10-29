Pedestrian killed in crash in Prince William Co.

A driver's vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian in Prince William County, Virginia, after the driver exited Interstate 95 into Dumfries.

A pedestrian has died in Prince William County, Virginia, after a driver struck them while exiting Interstate 95 on Friday night, according to police.

In a statement, police said they identified Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, a resident of Dumfries, as the victim who later died in a hospital. Investigators said he was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway at the time of the crash.

The accident occurred at 9:44 p.m. at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane.

The Prince William County Police Department said the crash happened when the northbound-traveling driver exited I-95 onto Dumfries Road.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Stafford, remained at the intersection after the incident, according to the statement. He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

Detectives said speed and impairment were not factors at play and that they are continuing to investigate the crash.