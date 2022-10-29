MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Pedestrian killed in crash…

Pedestrian killed in crash in Prince William Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

October 29, 2022, 4:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pedestrian has died in Prince William County, Virginia, after a driver struck them while exiting Interstate 95 on Friday night, according to police.

In a statement, police said they identified Jamel Terrell Tanner, 31, a resident of Dumfries, as the victim who later died in a hospital. Investigators said he was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway at the time of the crash.

The accident occurred at 9:44 p.m. at the intersection of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane.

The Prince William County Police Department said the crash happened when the northbound-traveling driver exited I-95 onto Dumfries Road.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Stafford, remained at the intersection after the incident, according to the statement. He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

Detectives said speed and impairment were not factors at play and that they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up