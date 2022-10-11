Driver killed in Woodbridge crash

If you saw a deadly crash in Woodbridge last night, police want to hear from you.

It happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Horner Road and Millwood Drive.

According to police in Prince William County, Virginia, the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata lost control at a sharp curve on Horner, crossed the double yellow line, hit a ditch and rolled over several times.

Denard Everett Bankston II, a 24-year-old resident of Woodbridge, was killed at the scene. Authorities said speed apparently was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit.